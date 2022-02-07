Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.200-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $317.24.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $8.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $254.38. 2,310,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,102. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $249.79 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

