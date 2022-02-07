Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Shares Down 2.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)’s share price dropped 2.8% on Monday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $365.00 to $345.00. The company traded as low as $255.26 and last traded at $255.64. Approximately 4,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,090,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.08.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.24.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.30 and its 200 day moving average is $285.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

