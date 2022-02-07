Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,344,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,520 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.21% of Airbnb worth $225,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 13.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,032 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $1,599,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 133.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 67.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 956,873 shares of company stock worth $170,953,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

ABNB opened at $155.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

