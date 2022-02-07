Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Position Decreased by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,206,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629,872 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for 1.9% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.51% of Airbnb worth $537,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 956,873 shares of company stock valued at $170,953,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

ABNB stock traded up $3.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.39. The company had a trading volume of 95,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of -0.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

