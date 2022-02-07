Akash Network (AKT) Market Capitalization Reaches $204.81 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00004113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $204.81 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

