Albar Capital Ltd Buys 202,647 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Albar Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 404.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,647 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for 5.7% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $16,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,145 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 329.9% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,264 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 29.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,285,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,020,000 after acquiring an additional 753,364 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 56.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,906,000 after acquiring an additional 569,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 92.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,176,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,364,000 after acquiring an additional 566,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.76.

NTR opened at $72.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.16.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.