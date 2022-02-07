Albar Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,000. CF Industries makes up about 2.7% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Albar Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of CF Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 91.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 73,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 35,146 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 303.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,715 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 61.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,893 shares of company stock worth $10,900,066 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

CF opened at $75.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $75.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

