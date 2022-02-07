Albar Capital Ltd Grows Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Albar Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,601 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace makes up about 2.7% of Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Albar Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of Howmet Aerospace worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $32.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 1.80. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

