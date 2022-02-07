Albar Capital Ltd Has $25.97 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Albar Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,518 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 9.1% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $25,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,491,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,182,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,683 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

ADI opened at $161.03 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.92 and a 200-day moving average of $172.11. The stock has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,322. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

