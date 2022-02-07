Albar Capital Ltd Has $36.41 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Albar Capital Ltd boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 210,674 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up about 12.7% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Albar Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $36,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.19.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $127.10 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $125.32 and a one year high of $157.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.15 and a 200-day moving average of $145.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 103.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

