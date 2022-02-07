Albar Capital Ltd Invests $10.08 Million in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 527,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,083,000. Stellantis comprises 3.5% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stellantis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Stellantis by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Stellantis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Stellantis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Stellantis by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 126.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70.
About Stellantis
Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.
