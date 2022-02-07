Albar Capital Ltd Invests $3.87 Million in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 346,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after buying an additional 55,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

NYSE JCI opened at $67.47 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $50.82 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

