Albar Capital Ltd Invests $3.88 Million in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,000. Trimble makes up about 1.4% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its position in Trimble by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 240,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $2,438,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $70.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average is $85.33. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.18 and a 12 month high of $96.49.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

