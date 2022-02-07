Albar Capital Ltd Makes New $4.48 Million Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,098 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,000. Martin Marietta Materials comprises approximately 1.6% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $372.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $414.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.11. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.69 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

