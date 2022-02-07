Albar Capital Ltd Makes New $8.44 Million Investment in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 389,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,000. Element Solutions accounts for approximately 2.9% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Albar Capital Ltd owned about 0.16% of Element Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 7.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 53.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,546 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 70.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

ESI opened at $22.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

