Albar Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Albar Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,195 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial comprises about 2.5% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNHI. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $536,061,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $124,534,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $56,733,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,211 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,387,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,826 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.48.

NYSE CNHI opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.68. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

