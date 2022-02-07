Albar Capital Ltd Sells 7,352 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Albar Capital Ltd lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,352 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises 1.2% of Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $302.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.26 and a 1 year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.