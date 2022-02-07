Albar Capital Ltd Takes $7.32 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,000. Eaton comprises about 2.6% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after acquiring an additional 213,582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,315,000 after purchasing an additional 166,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,492 shares of company stock worth $9,646,878. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $151.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $118.60 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.76.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.