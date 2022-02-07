Albar Capital Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Albar Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,875 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.7% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

EMR stock opened at $95.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

