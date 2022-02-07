Albar Capital Ltd Trims Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Albar Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,402 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for about 3.1% of Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 19.5% during the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 94,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 336.5% during the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 160,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 228,873 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 8.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,809,000 after purchasing an additional 512,433 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 4.7% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $71.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.23. The company has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $2,371,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 651,850 shares of company stock worth $50,696,544 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

