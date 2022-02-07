Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Trading Down 3.4%

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) was down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.81 and last traded at $29.81. Approximately 1,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 254,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALBO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $3.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 7.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,521,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 8.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 271,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.