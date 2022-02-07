Alexander’s (ALX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Alexander’s to post earnings of $4.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alexander’s stock opened at $258.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. Alexander’s has a 12 month low of $246.15 and a 12 month high of $308.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alexander’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Alexander’s by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Alexander’s by 235.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alexander’s by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Alexander’s by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

