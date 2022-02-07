Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 138,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,523,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 152.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.4% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $388,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARE opened at $190.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.37%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

