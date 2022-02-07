Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Farley Capital L.P.

Farley Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,316 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 8.7% of Farley Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keenan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.4% in the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 265,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,307,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 72,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 288,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,661,000 after purchasing an additional 145,751 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 29,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $6.54 on Monday, reaching $115.68. 353,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,065,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.85. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.
BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
