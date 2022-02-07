Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,551,274 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.66.

Shares of BABA traded down $7.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,065,105. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.85. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The company has a market cap of $311.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

