Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $72,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.

NYSE:BABA traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,065,105. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.06 and a 200-day moving average of $151.85.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

