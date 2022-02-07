Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,730,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,918,838 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 5.0% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 0.36% of Alibaba Group worth $1,440,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.66.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $7.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.72. 586,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,065,105. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The firm has a market cap of $311.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.85.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

