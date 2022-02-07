Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $122.22

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $122.22, but opened at $117.73. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $114.14, with a volume of 234,985 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.66.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $312.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $14,805,000. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.