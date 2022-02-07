Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $122.22

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $122.22, but opened at $117.73. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $114.14, with a volume of 234,985 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.66.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $312.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.85.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $14,805,000. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.