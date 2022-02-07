Allegiant Travel Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

ALGT stock opened at $173.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.12.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $428,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $83,136.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $486,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

