Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Position Lessened by Redwood Capital Management LLC

Redwood Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,132,092 shares during the quarter. Alliance Data Systems accounts for about 5.2% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Alliance Data Systems worth $68,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,574,000 after buying an additional 1,874,671 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 668.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 667,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after buying an additional 580,557 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at about $31,893,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 52.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after buying an additional 302,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $20,207,177,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

ADS opened at $69.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.27.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.24%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.