Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6,464.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at $2,845,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at $2,753,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after buying an additional 86,941 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHEN opened at $22.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.43.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

