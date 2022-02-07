Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($280.90) to €260.00 ($292.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of ALIZY opened at $25.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. Allianz has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.56 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Research analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.