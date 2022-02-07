Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($280.90) to €260.00 ($292.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
Shares of ALIZY opened at $25.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. Allianz has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.85.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allianz (ALIZY)
