AllSafe Reaches Market Cap of $123,379.50 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $123,379.50 and $12.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00028077 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

