Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $140.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s current price.

ALL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,004,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,414. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.22 and its 200 day moving average is $123.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Allstate will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100,240 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after purchasing an additional 944,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.