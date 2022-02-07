Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,430 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.44% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $98,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 59,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $339,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $145.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $212.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

