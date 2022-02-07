Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

AOSL traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 817,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,539. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.72. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 2.56.

In other news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $316,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $829,165. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 169,776 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 524.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 602.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AOSL shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

