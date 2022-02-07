Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Market Capitalization Hits $85.69 Million

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for $3.29 or 0.00007530 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a total market capitalization of $85.69 million and $98.46 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00043712 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00109763 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,028,706 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

