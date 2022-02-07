Altshuler Shaham Ltd Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,144,969.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,782,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.4% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $329,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 220,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,133,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.74.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $152.08. The company had a trading volume of 345,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,207,521. The company has a market capitalization of $449.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $138.18 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

