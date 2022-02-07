Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys 981 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $921.43. 365,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,477,777. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,013.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $902.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.36 billion, a PE ratio of 192.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,507,410 shares of company stock worth $3,563,714,264. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.56.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

