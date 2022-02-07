Altshuler Shaham Ltd Decreases Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 80.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 686,599 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Baidu by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $156.97. 43,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.14 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day moving average is $156.49.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

