Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 102,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,369,000 after buying an additional 420,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $66.95. 89,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,147,800. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $50.82 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.66.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

