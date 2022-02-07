Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $1.97 Million Position in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) by 93,785.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498,936 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.84% of Gamida Cell worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMDA stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,104. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $191.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

