Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $18.76 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 229,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,756,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,959,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,262,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,897,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,858. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $133.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

