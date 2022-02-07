Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases 71,627 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 41,402.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 71,627 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,160,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,106,991 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $361,310,000 after buying an additional 2,445,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,575,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 249,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,018,514. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $46.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.65.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

