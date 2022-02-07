Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases 7,728,159 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 800,016.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.4% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Bank of America worth $329,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 144,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 71,437 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 578,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,562,000 after buying an additional 39,281 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,007,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,350,000 after buying an additional 570,287 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 201,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.47. 859,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,126,508. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.03. The company has a market cap of $396.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.