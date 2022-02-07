Altshuler Shaham Ltd Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 738,917.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556,662 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 2.3% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $308,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476,090 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after buying an additional 6,424,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after buying an additional 4,462,674 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.86. 548,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,672,051. The company has a market capitalization of $233.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

