Altshuler Shaham Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,355 shares during the period. LGI Homes makes up 1.2% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 4.86% of LGI Homes worth $168,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in LGI Homes by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LGI Homes by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.74. 1,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,567. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.07 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.43.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.