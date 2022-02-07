Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS) dropped 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 1,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 557,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.
AMPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.19.
About Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)
Altus Power Inc is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc, formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc, is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altus Power (AMPS)
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.