Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS) dropped 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 1,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 557,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

AMPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

About Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power Inc is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc, formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc, is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

