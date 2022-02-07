Altus Strategies (LON:ALS) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.78). Approximately 124,190 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 35,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.79).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of £68.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59.

In other Altus Strategies news, insider Matthew Grainger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.77), for a total value of £28,500 ($38,539.55).

Altus Strategies plc, together its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, lead, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects, including Korali Sud (Diba) gold project and Lakanfla gold project located in Western Mali; Tabakorole gold project and Pitiangoma Est gold project located in Southern Mali; Wadi Jundi gold project, Bakriyah gold project, Abu Diwan gold project, Wadi Dubur gold project located in Egypt; Laboum gold project located in Northern Cameroon; Bikoula iron ore project located in Southern Cameroon; Agdz copper-silver project, Takzim copper-zinc project, Zaer copper project, and Ammas zinc-lead project located in Central Morocco; Igzougza copper-silver project, Azrar copper project, and Tata copper project located in Western Morocco; Daro copper-gold project and Zager copper-gold project located in Northern Ethiopia; and Leopard Rock gold prospect located in Western Liberia.

