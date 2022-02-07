Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $10.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to announce $10.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $17.72. Amazon.com posted earnings of $15.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $49.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.15 to $65.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $72.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $61.25 to $87.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $89.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,242.06. 58,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,261.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,359.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

